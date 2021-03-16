Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.58 million and $6,430.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00457103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054774 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

