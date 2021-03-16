WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

WPP stock opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 841.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 742.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

