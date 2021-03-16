WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $161,148.00 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 134,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

