X-CASH Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and $45,364.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,393,973,846 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

