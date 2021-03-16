Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.