Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.