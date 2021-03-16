Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.