Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

OTCMKTS:XIACF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,970. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.