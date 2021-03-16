Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Announces Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

