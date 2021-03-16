Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 11th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

