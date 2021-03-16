Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $569.35 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

