Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

