Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.38 Million

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.75 million. Farmer Bros. posted sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $424.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

FARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

FARM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

