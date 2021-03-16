Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,222. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

