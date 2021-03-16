Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 100,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,412. The stock has a market cap of $606.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

