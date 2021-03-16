Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. SSR Mining posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,073,000 after purchasing an additional 272,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

