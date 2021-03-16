Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 320.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.