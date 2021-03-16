Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.86. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

