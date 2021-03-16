Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.19). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($2.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($4.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

