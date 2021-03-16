Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce $453.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.40 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,017 shares of company stock worth $2,494,228. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.