Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,416. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.