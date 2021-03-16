Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 101.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $5,885,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 67,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,339. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

