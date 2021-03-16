Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.