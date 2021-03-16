Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.24. 10,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,782. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,812 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

