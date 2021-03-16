Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $99.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.40 million to $99.80 million. Accuray posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $383.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ARAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 510,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Accuray by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

