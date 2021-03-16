Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $32.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $31.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $140.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $141.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

