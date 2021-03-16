Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,862,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

