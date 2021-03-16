Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $42,412,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $24,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $20,522,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

