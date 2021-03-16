Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $32.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.71 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $31.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 billion to $146.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $151.80 billion to $156.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of F traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 124,705,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,370,570. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,049,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

