Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,445. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $169.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

