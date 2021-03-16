Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

