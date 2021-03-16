Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

