Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 387,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

