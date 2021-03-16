Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

VERO has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.