Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

