Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.32). Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

