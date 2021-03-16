Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

