Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

AXNX stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 531,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

