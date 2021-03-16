Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 2,507,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

