Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $294.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.94 and a 200-day moving average of $256.82. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

