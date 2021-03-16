Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Sell

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 10,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,660. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

