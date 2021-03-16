Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

