Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) to Sell

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

NYSE NSCO opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Nesco will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nesco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

