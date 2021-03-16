Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZDGE stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

