Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $106,312.54 and $5,517.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,656.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.72 or 0.00944576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00349496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002515 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,651,359 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

