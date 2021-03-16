Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 11,461,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,613,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

