Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Up to $420.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49), but opened at GBX 437 ($5.71). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.45), with a volume of 37,154 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 423.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £202.75 million and a PE ratio of 32.81.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

