ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 182.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

