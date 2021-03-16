Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

