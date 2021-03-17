-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $607,882. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

